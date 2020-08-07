Mane, Two Liverpool Stars Shortlisted For Premier League Player Of The Season

Senegalese forward, Sadio is among three Liverpool players nominated for the 2019/2020 Premier League Player of the Season.

Mane made the seven-man list alongside two of his teammates, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson.

Manchester City and Belgian star, Kevin De Bryne is also in contention for the gong with Golden Boot winner, and Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy among the nominees.

An incredible season had by all 🙌 But only one can be the @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Season! Get voting: https://t.co/hqowajnv9y#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/7Nqvpkycst — Premier League (@premierleague) August 7, 2020

Burnley’s shot-stopper, Nick Pope and Danny Ings (Southampton) complete the nominations for the prize which is determined by votes from fans.

Mane, the African Player of the Year, was instrumental to the Reds title-winning run this season, scoring 18 times and providing seven assists for Jurgen Klopp’s charges.

Liverpool’s Herdson captained his side to their first Premier League title in thirty years and most recently, clinched the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year prize.

Alexander-Arnold -also nominated for the Young Player of the Year – was a big part of Liverpool’s season and had the second highest number of assists this campaign, second only to City’s De Bruyne.

Southampton striker Danny Ings who lost out on the Golden Boot by just a goal would very much fancy his chances of getting the award.

After earning 15 clean sheets, second only to Ederson who got the Golden Glove, Pope, is no surprise inclusion in the shortlist.

Liverpool coach, Jurgen Klopp as well as Chelsea’s Frank Lampard were also shortlisted for the 2019/2020 Premier League Manager of the Season.