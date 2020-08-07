Advertisement

Nigerian Basketball Player Michael Ojo Dies At 27 In Serbia

Channels Television  
Updated August 7, 2020
This file photograph taken on March 16, 2017, shows Michael Ojo #50, then of the Florida State Seminoles, as he shoots for the basket in the second half against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

 

 

Michael Ojo, a Nigerian basketball player who previously played for Red Star Belgrade, died at the age of 27 during a training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, the club said.

“We are deeply saddened by the news”, Red Star’s spokesperson Igor Vujicin told AFP.

The club couldn’t confirm the cause of death, but local media reported that Ojo suffered a heart attack.

Born in Lagos, the 2.16 metre (7ft 1in) centre played for Florida State University in the United States before coming to Europe to start his professional career.

After a stint with the Belgrade team FMP Zeleznik, he moved to European giants Red Star, where he spent two seasons, quickly becoming a fan favourite.

Ojo had been without a club since June 30 but was training in Belgrade.

His former team released a statement mourning the loss of the “cheerful giant”.

“The sudden and shocking death of Michael Ojo has deeply affected everyone — players, coaches and the management of a club that accepted him from the first day, and that he considered his own,” Red Star said.

EuroLeague also extended condolences to Ojo’s family, teammates, coaches, “and many fans who enjoyed his performances”.

AFP



More on Sports

US Businessman Friedkin Buys Roma For 591 Million Euros

Klopp, Lampard Make Premier League Manager Of The Season Nominees

Mane, Two Liverpool Stars Shortlisted For Premier League Player Of The Season

Ex-Arsenal Star Cazorla Hails Xavi Following Move To Qatar’s Al-Sadd

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV