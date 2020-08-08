APC Flag-Off Governorship Campaign In Edo

The All Progressives Congress on Saturday flagged off its campaign ahead of the Governorship election in Edo state on September 19.

The event took place at the University of Benin’s Sports Complex, Benin-city.

Dignitaries who were present include the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Mr. Mai Mala-Buni, Governors of Kano, Imo, Kaduna, Osun, and former Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, as well as some Ministers.

Before the campaign flag-off, the APC Governorship Candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and his guests paid a courtesy visit to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II to seek his blessings.

On Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari had endorsed Ize-Iyamu who is set to square off against incumbent and PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki in the polls.

At the flag-off, Kano state governor and chairman of APC national campaign, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the party is confident of victory and will perform better than the current administration in the state.

The APC’s flag-off comes on the heels of dramatic events in the state’s House of Assembly.

On Thursday, some men damaged the roof and mace of the state’s House of Assembly as police sealed the building.

“We are here to win and not to fight,” Mr. Mala-Buni, the APC chief, said at the flag-off. “But we must ensure that every vote counts.”

“We have to conclude that this election will be won by APC,” Kano State Governor, Ganduje said, brushing the air with the party’s broom, the sun on his face.

In his flag-off speech, Ize-Iyamu sounded confident of victory.

“With the people you have seen with me today, will you say we are in the opposition?” he said. “Can anybody say that we have been intimidated?”

He went on to promise not just to win the election, but sweep all 18 local governments in the state.

“Never again should we have a Governor who will describe Edo youths as miscreants,” an energetic Oshiomhole said. “It is the business of Governors and of governments to empower the poor and elevate them to a position of dignity.”