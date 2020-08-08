Don’t Sack Service Chiefs, Governor Umahi Appeals To Buhari

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to change the nation’s service chiefs.

The Governor made the appeal on Friday while laying the foundation stone of the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

The Senate and main opposition party, the PDP, have called for the sack of the service chiefs.

However, Umahi said instead of changing the top officials, more cooperation and information should be provided to them.

“I want to disagree with the National Assembly,” he said. “One thing I’ve realised in this country is that we like change too much. We want everybody to taste every seat. That is not what we need at this crucial time of our security challenges.

“What we need is cooperation with security agencies.”

He lauded the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu as a “stubborn man” who is committed to upholding the “policies and the laws of the land”.

“The Chief of Army Staff is also a very committed person, very friendly with civil society,” he added.

“So what these people need is cooperation, information. It is difficult for people to do anything without information.

“Even when you change, whoever that is coming is going to learn the ropes. And I believe strongly that the decisions taken by the service chiefs are not taken by them alone but by also the senior officers.”