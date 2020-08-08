Edo Assembly Crisis: Obaseki Has Resorted To Tactics Of Dictators – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has broken his silence on the crisis engulfing the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement he personally signed on Friday, Tinubu said Governor Godwin Obaseki has now resorted to the strong-arm tactics of dictators.

He said after denying elected members of the house of assembly from being inaugurated for over a year, the governor allegedly mobilised thugs to frustrate their inauguration.

While noting that Obaseki committed an impeachable offence by not inaugurating the assembly members timely, the APC leader said the lawmakers have not indicated an interest in removing him from office.

“The recent actions of the Governor of Edo State represent the gravest possible assault on constitutional democracy and the rule of law and escalation of violence and tension in the state he purports to govern,” Tinubu said.

“Not satisfied with making a mockery of our constitution by blocking the timely inauguration of two-thirds of the elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly, Governor Obaseki has now resorted to the strong-arm tactics of dictators.

“First, he sponsors hoodlums to deface, indeed destroy, parts of the House of Assembly Building in Benin, feigning the building is undergoing renovation. Then, he imports sand and gravels to prevent access to the assembly complex. In effect, the man has spent state funds to thwart the very apparatus of the state government he was sworn to uphold. He has squandered public money to defeat the very will of the public. This is tragic beyond words.

“As a pretext for his refusal to allow the Edo House of Assembly to function, Governor Obaseki’s actions are perverse. This is a cowardly act and a move to thwart representative democracy in Edo. No renovation has been planned for the statehouse building. No appropriation was made in the state’s budget. The only reason any renovation could be deemed necessary is the destruction wrought by his own goons.

“Governor Obaseki’s governance of Edo State recalls the worst excesses of our military past and represents a direct threat to the democratic order. By his refusal to permit duly elected members of the Edo State House of Assembly to perform their constitutional duties, Governor Obaseki betrayed contempt for the people of his state and, unfortunately, his ignorance of Nigeria’s constitutional order. As a Governor he ought to know better than to obstruct the functioning of his own legislature, but perhaps he is in need of a quick lesson.”

His reaction comes shortly after some unknown persons stormed the assembly, climbed the roof of the complex and removed the mace.