Edo Assembly Crisis: PDP Berates Tinubu For Comments Against Obaseki

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu over his comments on the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

Tinubu had alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki has resorted to the ‘strong-arm tactics of dictators.’

He noted that Obaseki committed an impeachable offence by not inaugurating the assembly members timely, adding that the lawmakers have not indicated an interest in removing him from office.

But reacting to Tinubu’s allegations, Edo PDP leadership linked the APC national leader to the state assembly crisis.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Chairman of the Edo PDP Campaign Council, Dan Orbih, said Tinubu ought to know that once a proclamation is made by the governor, the law prevents him from making another.

“Reading through his statement, I have come to the conclusion that certainly he is not aware of the issues concerning the unfortunate incident at the State House of Assembly.

“I should expect as a former Governor of Lagos State, he should know better that once a proclamation is made by the governor of a state, the law does not allow him to make a second proclamation.

“The governor made a proclamation for the House. After that event, about 10 members turned out to take their oath of office. The other 14 members stayed away from the House,” he said.