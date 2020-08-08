Former Senator Buruji Kashamu Dies

Former Senator Buruji Kashamu was reported dead on Saturday.

He died due to complications of COVID-19, his former colleague, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said in a tweet. “I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19,” Murray-Bruce said. “Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. “He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”

I have just lost my good friend of forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos. May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. pic.twitter.com/OJGIt0VK3n — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) August 8, 2020

Kashamu served as a Senator representing Ogun-East in the eighth National Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was 62.

He joins a list of prominent Nigerians who have succumbed to the novel coronavirus.

Former Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and former Governor of Oyo state, Abiola Ajimobi, have also passed on from COVID-19 complications.

Kashamu’s family is yet to issue an official statement regarding his death.