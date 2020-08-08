‘He Was A Large-Hearted Politician’ – Abiodun Mourns Kashamu

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday expressed “deep pain and grief” over the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Kashamu’s death was announced on Saturday after he succumbed to COVID-19 complications, according to former colleague Senator Ben Murray-Bruce said.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Kunle Somorin, Abiodun described Kashamu’s demise as one death too many and a devastating blow to the nation’s political family.

“I received the sad news of the passing of Senator Buruji Kashamu today, 8 August 2020, with a deep pain and grief that words cannot capture. On behalf of my family, the Government, and good people of Ogun State, I convey our deepest condolences,” he said.

“His demise further diminishes the tribe of my close political associates. He was a large-hearted politician and courageous fighter for whatever cause he believed in.

“He was not just a loving personality, a generous giver, and someone who lived for others, he was to many a beacon of hope of a better tomorrow. This painful exit is much more than the end of an individual.”

The governor described the late senator as a phenomenon who was faithful to his principles and convictions and even his critics would attest to his tenacity of purpose.

“Our brother and friend was a consummate politician and patriot who will be sorely missed within and outside Ogun State for his larger than life disposition,” he said.

“Posterity will accord him his due recognition for his legacies of service and forthrightness. He was a worthy Ambassador of Ogun State.

“May Allah forgive and admit him to Aljannah Firdaus and grant the family, friends, and associates the patience to bear this painful loss.”