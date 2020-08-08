INEC Holds Nasarawa Bye-Election To Replace Lawmaker Who Died Of COVID-19

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has conducted bye-election for the Nasarawa Central Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

The election is the first to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to set the pace for forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

71,000 voters are expected to cast their votes in Saturday’s exercise.

In most of the polling areas visited, Channels Television observed that provisions were made for personal safety.

Although voting commenced late, the exercise, however, witnessed poor voter turn out with glitches experienced.

INEC had slated for 8:30 am for voting to commence, materials and personnel arrived early.

READ ALSO: Oyo Govt Probes Death Of UI Student, Promises To Compensate Family

But at Angwan Gangaren Bage, Angwan Madaki 1, Angwan Madaki 2, Angwan Dutse polling booths, voting had yet to commence, although voters were seen waiting, voting had not yet commenced at about 10 am.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the two parties contending for the Nasarawa Central constituency seat.

This comes three months after the former occupant of the office, Adamu Suleiman, died of COVID-19.

Suleiman is the first patient to die of COVID-19 complications in the north-central state since Nasarawa reported its index case of the disease.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, who announced the death of the lawmaker revealed that Suleiman died before the result of his test came back positive.

See photos below: