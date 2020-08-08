Advertisement

INEC Holds Nasarawa Bye-Election To Replace Lawmaker Who Died Of COVID-19

Halima Gayam  
Updated August 8, 2020
Nasarawa voters join the queue at the Tammah Polling unit on August 8, 2020 in adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has conducted bye-election for the Nasarawa Central Constituency at the State House of Assembly.

The election is the first to be conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission during the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to set the pace for forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States.

71,000 voters are expected to cast their votes in Saturday’s exercise.

In most of the polling areas visited, Channels Television observed that provisions were made for personal safety.

Although voting commenced late, the exercise, however, witnessed poor voter turn out with glitches experienced.

INEC had slated for 8:30 am for voting to commence, materials and personnel arrived early.

READ ALSO: Oyo Govt Probes Death Of UI Student, Promises To Compensate Family

But at Angwan Gangaren Bage, Angwan Madaki 1, Angwan Madaki 2, Angwan Dutse polling booths, voting had yet to commence, although voters were seen waiting, voting had not yet commenced at about 10 am.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the two parties contending for the Nasarawa Central constituency seat.

This comes three months after the former occupant of the office, Adamu Suleiman, died of COVID-19.

Suleiman is the first patient to die of COVID-19 complications in the north-central state since Nasarawa reported its index case of the disease.

The state governor, Abdullahi Sule, who announced the death of the lawmaker revealed that Suleiman died before the result of his test came back positive.

See photos below:



More on Headlines

China-US Ties Plunge Further Over Hong Kong Sanctions

87 Nigerians Arrive In Abuja From Sudan

Police Kill Eight Bandits, Recover 30 Cows In Katsina

Nigeria Records 443 More COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 45,687

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV