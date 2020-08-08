Advertisement

Sarri Sacked After Juventus’s Champions League Exit

Updated August 8, 2020
Juventus sacked it’s Italian coach Maurizio Sarri on August 8, 2020, a day after the defeat of Juventus during the UEFA Champions League round of 16-second leg football match against Olympique Lyonnais (OL). (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO / AFP)

 

 

Juventus sacked coach Maurizio Sarri on Saturday after the Italian club’s Champions League last 16 exit to Lyon.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo’s double in a 2-1 home win on Friday, Juve fell 2-2 on aggregate to the French club, ending their quest for a title they last won in 1996.

 

Juventus’ Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Juventus and Olympique Lyonnais (OL) (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

 

“Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team,” the nine-time reigning Serie A champions said in a statement.

Sarri, 61, replaced Massimiliano Allegri last season, after leading Chelsea to success in the Europa League.

“The club would like to thank the coach for having written a new page in Juventus’ history with the victory of the ninth-consecutive championship, the culmination of a personal journey that led him to climb all the divisions of Italian football,” the team.

 

Juventus’ Italian head coach Maurizio Sarri holds the Champion’s trophy at the end of the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Roma on August 1, 2020 at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

 

Despite leading Juve to a ninth straight Scudetto, his first as a coach, Sarri paid for the club’s failure on the European stage.

Juve also lost in two finals this season, the Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup.

 

 

 

 

-AFP



