Osinbajo Visits Ajimobi Family

The Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has described late Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a major bridge builder who mediated every situation with impact, humor, and unrivaled intelligence.

Osinbajo made these comments during a condolence visit to the family of the late former governor at his residence in Oluyole Estate, Ibadan.

He noted that Ajimobi was considered as one of those who could mediate practically any dispute in any situation. Adding that his demise was a significant one to the All Progressives Congress and very unfortunate at a time when the party is trying to build the party.

Accompanied by his wife, Dolapo, and the Oyo state Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, the Vice President added that Ajimobi’s memory and all that he achieved while on earth and the ideas that he proffered, the spirit of brotherhood, and compromise would remain with all who knew him.

Ajimobi died from COVID-19 complications in June.