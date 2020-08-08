Advertisement

‘This Defeat Is On Me,’ Says Varane As Errors Send Real Madrid Out

Updated August 8, 2020
Real Madrid’s French defender Raphael Varane (R) reacts after Manchester City’s English midfielder Raheem Sterling (unseen) scored his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England on August 7, 2020. (Photo by PETER POWELL / POOL / AFP)

 

French defender Raphael Varane insisted on facing up to his two mistakes that helped Manchester City knock his Real Madrid side out of the Champions League on Friday and admitted: “This is on me. I failed.”

City won 2-1 on the night for a 4-2 aggregate victory to reach the quarter-finals where they will face Lyon.

They capitalised on two shocking mistakes by Varane to get their goals, with Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus scoring either side of a Karim Benzema strike for the visitors in this last 16 second leg, played at an empty Etihad Stadium.

Varane was dispossessed inside the box in the ninth minute allowing Sterling to put City ahead, and his poor headed backpass attempt gifted Jesus another goal midway through the second half.

“I want to stand up because in my eyes, this defeat is on me. I have to take responsibility for it,” admitted Varane.

“I am sad for my team-mates, for their efforts. I have to take my responsibility in the defeat, mistakes cost dearly at this level of competition.”

The 27-year-old French national captain added: “We gave everything on the pitch but sometimes you can fail. Today, I failed, and I have to admit it.”

 

