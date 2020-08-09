Nigeria Confirms 437 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 46,577.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the updated figure which rose from 46,140 in a tweet on Sunday night.

Of the new cases reported, Lagos has the highest number of infections – 107, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau which reported 91 and 81 cases respectively.

Others are Kaduna – 32, Ogun – 30, Kwara – 24, Ebonyi – 19, Ekiti – 17, Oyo – eight, Borno – six, Edo – six, Kano – four, Nasarawa – three, Osun – three, Taraba – three, Gombe – two and Bauchi – one.

The number of those successfully treated and discharged from various treatment centres also rose to 33,186, representing an increase of 142 persons.

While more people have recovered from the disease, the country reported three new fatalities, raising the number of those who have lost the battle to the virus to 945.

Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed cases by states