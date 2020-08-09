Advertisement

Nigeria Confirms 437 New COVID-19 Cases, Three More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated August 9, 2020
Nigeria has recorded 437 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 46,577.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the updated figure which rose from 46,140 in a tweet on Sunday night.

Of the new cases reported, Lagos has the highest number of infections – 107, followed by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Plateau which reported 91 and 81 cases respectively.

Others are Kaduna – 32, Ogun – 30, Kwara – 24, Ebonyi – 19, Ekiti – 17, Oyo – eight, Borno – six, Edo – six, Kano – four, Nasarawa – three, Osun – three, Taraba – three, Gombe – two and Bauchi – one.

The number of those successfully treated and discharged from various treatment centres also rose to 33,186, representing an increase of 142 persons.

While more people have recovered from the disease, the country reported three new fatalities, raising the number of those who have lost the battle to the virus to 945.

Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed cases by states

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos15,8752,56013,122193
FCT4,4673,1681,25346
Oyo2,8681,4351,40231
Edo2,3821742,11098
Rivers1,9392361,65053
Kano1,6262641,30854
Kaduna1,5982061,38012
Delta1,5961441,40943
Plateau1,50281966221
Ogun1,4692101,23524
Ondo1,28449376328
Enugu90540148519
Ebonyi8705179326
Kwara85737745921
Katsina74626545724
Borno6888456935
Abia6441225175
Gombe6314856023
Osun62827434113
Bauchi5773552814
Imo47631814810
Benue4092911099
Nasarawa3701392238
Bayelsa3462230321
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom235301978
Niger2264916512
Adamawa185878612
Ekiti17899772
Sokoto154013816
Anambra142511918
Kebbi900828
Zamfara771715
Taraba7516554
Cross River6818428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032


