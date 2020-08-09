PHOTOS: Diesel Tanker, Truck Crash At OPIC

Traffic built up gradually on Sunday around the OPIC end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway following an accident involving a truck and a diesel laden tanker.

The accident, which occurred in the evening, took place on the Lagos outbound lane of the highway.

Although no life was lost, the tanker conveying its content to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, and the truck going to Ibafo were said to have made contact while on motion.

The clash left the tanker with a chattered fuel tank, spilling its content on the road while the drivers of both vehicles exchanged blames.

However, men of the Nigeria Police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), and Ogun State Traffic Control Agency (TRACE) were at the scene to control the building traffic and restore calm.

See more photos from the scene of the accident below: