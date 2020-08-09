‘Time Has Now Come To Move On:’ Willian Exits Chelsea

Brazilian star, Willian has confirmed his exit from Chelsea, saying the “time has now come to move on.”

The midfielder had been in talks with the English side over an extension of his contract which expired at the end of the season.

Willian, 32, however, left the London team after seven years having rejected a two-year contract from the club, insisting he wanted a three years deal.

“They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play,” he wrote in a letter addressed to the club’s fans on his Instagram handle.

“Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense.

“Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person.

“With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning.”

While thanking Chelsea fans for their love and support during his stay at the Stamford Bridge, the Brazilian admitted that the criticism he got at the club drove him to give his best.

“There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt!” he added.

“The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my team-mates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans.

“I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt!”

Arsenal: Willian’s Next Destination?

Chelsea’s rivals, Arsenal are considered to be pole in position to land the player and have reportedly offered him a three-year deal.

Although Barcelona and Inter Miami in the US Major League are eyeing Willian, he is highly-fancied to join Mikel Arteta at the Emirates Stadium, a move that offers him the chance to work closely with compatriot, Edu.

No Bad Blood

Before Chelsea’s 4-1 demolition away to German champions, Bayern Munich, coach Frank Lampard had said he will not be disappointed if the Arsenal prospect walks out of Stamford Bridge.

“In terms of being disappointed, certainly as a club I think we have done everything we can to explain to Willian, and mine and his relationship is really close,” said Lampard.

Willian played 47 times for the Blues in all games and had scored four goals after the restart of the Premier League campaign, a development which took his 2019/2020 goal haul to nine.