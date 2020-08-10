10 Easy Ways To View Election Results On INEC’s Portal

The nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently introduced a dedicated portal to check election results uploaded from various polling units in real-time.

INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr Festus Okoye, had made the announcement in a statement on Thursday last week.

Okoye, who also appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, believes INEC should be commended for taking a step further to ensure transparency in its conduct of elections in the country.

He described the portal as a new step to further strengthen Nigeria’s election management process.

The portal, which was first used in the recently concluded Nasarawa Central Constituency election, would also be deployed in forthcoming governorship polls in Edo and Ondo States.

INEC had fixed September 19 and October 10 for the elections in Edo and Ondo, respectively.

The 10 easy ways to access election results on the portal have been highlighted below: