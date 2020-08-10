BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 Recoveries Now 33,346 As Country Confirms 290 Fresh Cases

Nigeria on Monday confirmed 290 fresh cases of COVID-19 with the number of recovered persons now 33,346.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed the latest COVID-19 figure in a tweet on its handle.

Nigeria’s new cases were confirmed in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), taking the number of infected people in the nation to 46,867.

The NCDC latest data indicate that Lagos reported the highest cases for the day – 82 – and is followed by Plateau – 82 infections.

Other states with fresh cases are Oyo – 19, FCT – 18; Edo – 16; Kaduna – 15; Enugu -9; Ogun – 9; Kano -8; Kwara – 8; Cross River -5; Ondo – 5; Rivers -5; Ekiti -4; Imo – 3 and Borno – 2.

The NCDC data further revealed that the disease has so far claimed 950 lives.

‘There Could Be Regrets’

Worried by the number of fatalities from COVID-19 in the country, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, had warned that Nigeria could regret if people do not adhere to protocols put in place by the government and relevant agencies.

Dr Ehanire issued the warning during a briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

The Minister reminded Nigerians that until a vaccine is found for the virus, adherence to the guidelines is the surest way to stay safe.

“Until there is a vaccine, the only options we have to protect ourselves, are still the non-pharmaceutical measures that are proven to be cheap and effective, such as the appropriate use of face masks, physical distancing, and avoiding crowds. If we do not adhere, there could be regrets,” he warned.

Global View

More than 20 million coronavirus cases have been now been registered across the world, over half in the Americas, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 2215 GMT on Monday.

At least 20,002,577 cases and 733,842 deaths have now been reported. More than four out of 10 coronavirus cases have been in the United States and Brazil, the two most affected countries in the world.

While the US has logged 5,075,678 cases and 163,282 deaths, Brazil has recorded 3,057,470 infections and 101,752 deaths.