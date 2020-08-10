Edo Assembly Crisis: Malami Has Shown His Political Divide, Abused The Law – Obaseki

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Don-Pedro Obaseki, has reacted to the crisis rocking the Edo State House of Assembly.

Obaseki, who spoke on Monday during Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily, accused the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami of abusing the law.

According to him, Malami’s response to the crisis engulfing the Edo parliament has revealed what side of the political divide he is supporting.

“I will state clearly that Mr. Malami has shown himself as a law officer, as a most-partisan one who decides to speak depending on what part of the (political) party divide he is on. What he has done is a flagrant abuse of the law,” he said.

He also accused the newly sworn-in members of the assembly of forging a mace used during their inauguration.

While noting that the original mace is with the Speaker of the House, Francis Okiye, the PDP member described the situation as treasonable.

Obaseki, therefore, called for the arrest of the 14 members of the House for allegedly forging a mace during their swearing-in.

“They have gone to forge a mace. When you forge a mace, you are forcefully taking over a part of the government.

“That is treasonable. The original mace still lies with the Speaker, Mr Okiye. The Department of State Service should go and arrest them. They are a threat to the state,” he said.

Speaking further, he explained that the House of Assembly is only proclaimed once and that has already been done earlier by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

His remarks come days after some unknown persons invaded the Edo Assembly and climbed the roof of the complex where they removed the mace.

Shortly after, 17 lawmakers, including 14 members whose seats have been previously declared vacant, claim that they have impeached the Speaker of the House, Okiye, and his deputy, Roland Asoro.