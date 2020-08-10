Edo Election: Obaseki’s Campaign Train Hits Etsako Central, Promises More Development

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election and incumbent Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has promised to deliver more developmental projects if re-elected into office.

He disclosed this on Monday during the party’s campaign in Etsako-Central Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing supporters from wards 9 and 10, Obaseki called on the people of the state to vote the PDP into office in order to continue with infrastructural development, including the construction of Anegbette- Uromi road among others.

“This election, all of you must come out. If you don’t come out to vote, if you don’t protect your vote, God forbid we don’t want to go back.

“This election is an election for progress. It is an election for us to go forward, for us to build more schools, for us to get more teachers, for us to do more roads in Wards 9 and 10,” Obaseki said in Pidgin.

The governor said that some people were working hard to frustrate his efforts at delivering the dividends of democracy to residents of the state.

Although he did not mention the names of the people involved, he, however, explained that the political disagreement is as a result of the state’s treasury.

The campaign had in attendance the Chairman of PDP Campaign Council, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Edo Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu among other party officials.

Governor Obaseki will slug it out with the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, and other candidates in the September 19 election.