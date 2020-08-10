Gunmen Kill School Proprietor In Taraba

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have shot dead a school proprietor in Taraba State.

Channels Television learned that the victim, Danlami Shamaki was returning from Abuja on Sunday where he went for a meeting before being ambushed alongside his driver and aide.

He was the proprietor of New Edition Nursery and primary school as well as Winners Comprehensive High School in Jalingo, the state capital.

A family source who preferred anonymity disclosed that the incident occurred at Dan-Anacha community, a suburb of Gassol Local Government Area.

The source explained that when they were returning from Abuja and got to Dan-Anacha the hoodlums used a water truck to block the road, which forced his driver to maneuver past it.

READ ALSO: Prophet Arrested For Impregnating Sisters, Defrauding Mother Of N2m

The deceased however ordered his driver to stop in order to show sympathy.

When they stopped to check if the truck pusher was hurt, the hoodlums opened fire targeting the proprietor only.

The remains of the proprietor have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, David Misal said the incident has not been reported to his desk.

He, however, said that all hands must be on deck to fish out the perpetrators.

Taraba has been experiencing a series of attacks lately with the latest happenings on July 13 when suspected bandits kidnapped a former Senator representing Northern Taraba, Ambuno Zik-Sunday.

The former lawmaker was abducted in his hometown Bachama community in Karim Lamido Local Government Area of the state while paying homage to his people.

Similarly, gunmen attacked the paramount ruler of Yandang Chiefdom, Haniel Banti, on Lau Local Government Area of the state.

Although the ruler escaped unhurt when the armed man invaded his palace in Jauro Santi, he, however, explained that in the process of repelling the attackers, one of his guards was shot by the assailants.

Banti noted that the attack occurred a few hours after he hosted a peace meeting with the warring tribes of his chiefdom which has led to the displacement of hundreds of people.