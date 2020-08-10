Advertisement

Lebanon’s PM Diab Announces Resignation Of Government

Channels Television  
Updated August 10, 2020
An image grab obtained from Lebanon’s public television network Tele Liban on August 10, 2020 shows Prime Minister Hassan Diab announcing his government’s resignation amid popular outrage over the deadly Beirut port explosion. Télé Liban / AFP

 

Lebanon’s premier Hassan Diab stepped down Monday amid fury within and outside his government over the deadly Beirut port blast he blamed on the incompetence and corruption of a decades-old ruling class.

“Today we are heeding the people and their demands to hold accountable those responsible for a disaster,” he said in a televised address, blaming a “corrupt” political class that has ruled Lebanon for more than 30 years for the August 4 explosion.

“This is why today I announce the resignation of the government.”

Details later…



More on World News

Face Masks Now Compulsory In Paris Tourists Hotspots, Crowded Areas

Hong Media Tycoon, Jimmy Lai, Arrested Under New Security Law

US Hits 5 Million COVID-19 Cases As Trump Is Criticised Over Relief Package

Over 40 Persons Killed In Monsoon-Triggered India Landslide

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV