Ondo Deputy Governor Resigns From PDP

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi has resigned his membership from the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

This was made public by a statement from the Media Adviser to the Deputy Governor, Allen Sowore.

The Deputy Governor in a statement on Monday appreciated the national leadership and members of the party for their warm reception and acceptance in the short period he rejoined the party.

He said his decision is as a result of the call by the majority of the good people of Ondo State to give hope to the hopeless, provide credible and purposeful leadership in the State.

The chairman of the PDP in Apoi Ward II of Ese-Odo Local Government Area, Festus Oboro, is said to have acknowledged the receipt of the resignation letter on the 9th of August, 2020.

Hon. Ajayi left the APC and rejoined the PDP on June 21st, 2020, at his home town, Kiribo.

He contested the governorship primary election in PDP but lost to Eyitayo Jegede.

The deputy governor in his latest communique reassured his supporters to remain focused and committed as he will be announcing his next line of action shortly.