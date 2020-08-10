PHOTOS: APC Campaign Train Hits Edo Central Senatorial District

The campaign train of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday moved to Edo Central Senatorial District.

The team, led by the former APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, also visited the palace of the Onojie of Igueben, Ehizojie Eluojierior.

During the visit, they met with the traditional ruler and other royal chiefs in Esanland.

In attendance was the Edo APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, his running made, Gani Audu, among other party chieftains in the state.

Ize-Iyamu will battle the PDP candidate and incumbent Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and other candidates in the September 19 governorship election.

