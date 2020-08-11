Antonio Banderas Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Spanish-born actor Antonio Banderas has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a post shared on his Instagram page to mark his 60th birthday, Banderas said the development has forced him to celebrate in quarantine.

The multiple award-winning actor, who wrote in Spanish, said he’s “just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible.”

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my newly released 60 years to which I arrive loaded with desire and enthusiasm.”

Banderas began his acting career in the 80s and have appeared in such blockbuster movies as Desperado, Assassins, Interview with the Vampire, and The Mask of Zorro.

He won Best Actor at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival for his role in the Spanish film, Pain and Glory.