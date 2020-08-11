Advertisement

EFCC Arrests 32 ‘Yahoo Boys,’ Seize 12 Cars In Oyo

Channels Television  
Updated August 11, 2020
Arrested suspected fraudsters stand by their cars at the EFCC zonal office in Ibadan on August 11, 2020.

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Oyo State.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed in a statement that the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the agency.

He explained that they were apprehended on Tuesday during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, a town in the state.

“Officers of the EFCC swept on the location after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

“Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC),   19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 laid claims to sundry vocations,” the statement said.

The arrested suspected fraudsters are paraded at the EFCC zonal office in Ibadan on August 11, 2020.

 

Those arrested include Oyebamiji Francis, Aremo Jeremiah, Ogbonnaya John, Anuoluwapo Matthew, Oladele Victor, Mumuni Waliyullah, Olawoyin Abiodun, and Okuwatoyin Henry.

Others are Arisekola Shina,  Babarinde Solomon,  Samson Gideon,  Joshua Adebayo,  Ajayi Ajibola, Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba, and Azeez Ridwan.

The EFCC operatives also nabbed Ajala Timilehin, Adebolapo Bakare, Alaba Gideon, Ogunkeye Olumide, Ogunleke Tolu, Olapade Emmanuel, Adegoke Abiodun, and Job Ayantoye.

Some of the laptops and phones recovered from the arrested suspected fraudsters paraded at the EFCC zonal office in Ibadan on August 11, 2020.

 

The rest are Oyebode Pelumi, Babayanju Toluwani, Oladele Ayobami, Omonaiye Abubakar, Sattong Baking, Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan, and Aniyikaye Tope.

At the point of their arrest, the EFCC operatives recovered 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops, and some incriminating documents from the suspect.

Oyewale said the suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.

An EFCC operative checks the body temperature of a suspect at the EFCC zonal office in Ibadan on August 11, 2020.


More on Crime Watch

Presidential Appointment: DSS Arrests Man Who Attempted $50,000 Fraud

Two Killed In Violence Over Oba’s Disapproval Of ‘Ogun’ Festival

Gunmen Kill School Proprietor In Taraba

Prophet Arrested For Impregnating Sisters, Defrauding Mother Of N2m

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV