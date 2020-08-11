EFCC Arrests 32 ‘Yahoo Boys,’ Seize 12 Cars In Oyo

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested 32 suspected internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo Boys’ in Oyo State.

EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed in a statement that the suspects were arrested by operatives attached to the Ibadan Zonal Office of the agency.

He explained that they were apprehended on Tuesday during a raid on their hideout in Ogbomoso, a town in the state.

“Officers of the EFCC swept on the location after diligent analysis of a series of intelligence gathered on their alleged criminal activities.

“Three of the suspects claimed to be serving members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), 19 were undergraduates of various universities across the country, while the remaining 10 laid claims to sundry vocations,” the statement said.

Those arrested include Oyebamiji Francis, Aremo Jeremiah, Ogbonnaya John, Anuoluwapo Matthew, Oladele Victor, Mumuni Waliyullah, Olawoyin Abiodun, and Okuwatoyin Henry.

Others are Arisekola Shina, Babarinde Solomon, Samson Gideon, Joshua Adebayo, Ajayi Ajibola, Garba Mojeed, Olatunbosun Tobiloba, and Azeez Ridwan.

The EFCC operatives also nabbed Ajala Timilehin, Adebolapo Bakare, Alaba Gideon, Ogunkeye Olumide, Ogunleke Tolu, Olapade Emmanuel, Adegoke Abiodun, and Job Ayantoye.

The rest are Oyebode Pelumi, Babayanju Toluwani, Oladele Ayobami, Omonaiye Abubakar, Sattong Baking, Abisoye Kehinde, Iwajomo Nathan, and Aniyikaye Tope.

At the point of their arrest, the EFCC operatives recovered 12 exotic cars, several phones, laptops, and some incriminating documents from the suspect.

Oyewale said the suspects were subjected to thorough screening by medical officials of the EFCC, in line with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

He added that they would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.