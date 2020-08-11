Ex-Police Boss Blames Security Challenges On Poor Welfare

The former Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Abbey Agyole, has blamed some of the security challenges on what he describes as poor welfare and inadequate training of security operatives.

Agyole disclosed this on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said this has resulted in the poor capacity of the Nigeria Police Force to maintain law and order in the country.

The ex-police boss also called on the Federal Government and state governors to commit resources to equip the military, police, and other security agencies.

“Security is a very expensive project. The state must commit resources to equip the Police Force. For now, our capacity to effectively maintain law and order is diminishing gradually because the training is not there, the welfare is not there,” he said.

When asked if intelligence is being shared among security agencies, the ex-police boss said the agencies work in isolation.

He explained that the military does not share its gathered information with other sister security agencies.

READ ALSO: Malami Writes Buhari, Denies Corruption Allegations

Agyole however called for synergy among the agencies, noting that if there is a harmonious relationship, the security challenges facing the country will be better tackled.

His comments come a day after a criminologist, Professor Etannibi Alemikha disagreed with the governors of the North-East over the deployment of more heavy artillery to the region.

The governors had during a meeting on Sunday at the Borno Government House called on the Federal Government to provide the region with more weapons to tackle terrorism decisively.

But the criminologist explained that for the war against insurgency to be won in the region, security operatives need to have information beforehand on the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists.

The criminologist explained that for the war against insurgency to be won in the region, security operatives need to have information beforehand on the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists.

“From the military or security point of view, what is required is actually not weapons. It is intelligence. At that point, they need to know when insurgents are planning to attack, where they are supposed to be attacking and what is the capacity or force that will be deployed there,” he said.