June 11 Fracas: Kaduna Assembly Suspends Three Lawmakers For Nine Months

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has suspended three of its members from all legislative activities for a period of nine months.

They were suspended for their connection with the fracas that occurred during the plenary on June 11 in the legislative chamber of the Assembly complex in the state’s capital.

The suspended members include the two immediate former deputy speakers of the House, Mukhtar Isa-Hazo from Basawa Constituency and Nuhu Shadalafiya from Kagarko Constituency, as well as the lawmaker representing Makera Constituency, Yusuf Dahiru.

The House approved the suspension of the three members on Tuesday at the resumption of the sitting of the lawmakers presided by the Deputy Speaker, Isaac Auta.

This followed the adoption of the report of the committee set up to investigate the immediate and remote cause of the fracas. The report recommended their suspension.

The House also reprimanded five other members, including the immediate past Speaker, Aminu Shagalafiya.

It directed the reprimanded lawmakers to apologise to members of the House and publish their apology in a national daily within one week.

Briefing reporters at the Assembly complex at the end of the plenary, the spokesman for the House, Musa Ahmed, explained that the suspended members violated the rules of the House.

He added that they caused disaffection among members and denigrated the office of the Deputy Speaker.

Channels Television had reported how some lawmakers exchanged blows over the impeachment of the deputy speaker, Isa-Hazo in June.

Before the plenary, some policemen and other security operatives had stormed the Assembly Complex over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Yusuf Zailani, who was elected into office on February 25.

Some members of the House believed to be unhappy with Zailani’s style of leadership were said to have perfected plans to impeach him.

This led to the fracas in the legislative chamber where some lawmakers engaged in a fight in the process of trying to remove the mace of House after Isa-Hazo was impeached.

Auta was later elected as the new deputy speaker.