Makinde Sacks Commissioner, Redeploys Two Others

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has sacked the Commissioner for Works, Infrastructure, and Transport, Professor Raphael Afonja.

In a letter dated August 10, 2020, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mrs. Olubamiwo Adeosun, the termination of Afonja’s appointment takes immediate effect.

“I wish to convey the approval of His Excellency, Governor Seyi Makinde, on the termination of your appointment as Honourable Commissioner, with immediate effect,” the SSG’s letter was quoted in a statement issued by Governor Makinde’s media aide, Mr. Taiwo Adisa.

“Consequent upon the above development, you are hereby directed to hand over all the government items in your possession to the Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Works, Infrastructure and Transport).

“I am to add that, your contribution within the time of your sojourn is appreciated and commendable, and therefore, wish you success in your future endeavours. I thank you,” the statement partly read.

In another development, the governor has also approved the redeployment of two Commissioners – Bayo Lawal and Funmilayo Orisadeyi.

The duo was asked to swap portfolios.

While Lawal, the Commissioner for Special Duties was redeployed to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Orisadeyi who was manning that ministry now heads the Ministry of Special Duties.

According to the memo issued by the SSG, the redeployment takes immediate effect.