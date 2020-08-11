Advertisement

Nigeria Edges Towards 50,000 COVID-19 Cases With 423 New Infections

Channels Television  
Updated August 11, 2020
A graphic published on August 11, 2020 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, showing the nation's COVID-19 statistics.
A graphic published on August 11, 2020, by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, showing the nation’s COVID-19 statistics.

 

 

COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose further on Tuesday, inching towards the 50,000 mark after the country confirmed 423 new cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, which announces national figures, revealed that the new cases were spread across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

They take the country’s total number of cases to 47,290. Out of the number, 33,609 patients have been discharged, while 956 people have lost their lives.

On Tuesday, Lagos, the country’s pandemic epicentre, witnessed 117 new cases followed by the FCT with 40 cases, while Ondo and Rivers states recorded 35 and 28 cases respectively.

Osun State witnessed 24 more cases, Benue – 21, Abia – 19, Ogun – 19, Ebonyi – 18, Delta and Kwara – 17 each, while Kaduna and Anambra recorded 15 and 14 cases respectively.

Other states with new cases are Ekiti – 11, Kano – 9, Imo – 6, Gombe – 4, Oyo – 3, Bauchi – 1, Edo – 1, Nasarawa – 1.

 

Reduction In New Cases?

Tuesday’s numbers continue a run of lower new case numbers in the country. In August, new case numbers have averaged below 500 unlike the situation in June and July when the daily average was over 500 with 745 cases recorded on June 18.

But many believe the low numbers are down to low testing in the country. Only 319,851 COVID-19 tests had been conducted in Nigeria as of August 11, compared to more than three million tests in South Africa, which has more than 500,000 confirmed cases.

Referring to the decline in daily numbers on Monday, the Nigerian government warned that they should not be misinterpreted as the country had not reached the peak of the pandemic.

“The low test/ case confirmation numbers coming out daily should not be misinterpreted to mean that we have overcome. We have over time ramped up testing but more needs to be done to raise the quantum of test per million,” the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, said.

Graphical representation of data from the PTF highlighting the concentration of cases by states and local government areas.

 

Ventilators from US

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s battle against the pandemic received a boost on Tuesday as the United States government handed over 200 ventilators to the country.

The items were presented on Tuesday by the U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Bert Leonard, in the nation’s capital.

U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, hands over the 200 ventilators donated by the U.S government to Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Osaige Ehanire, in Abuja on August 11, 2020.

 

 

Leonard said the gesture, which fulfils a promise made by US President Donald Trump, reflected a robust diplomatic relationship which both countries have sustained for over 50 years.

She also applauded the Federal Government’s response to the pandemic, assuring Nigeria of the continued support of the United States.

“Nigeria is now one of just two countries in Africa to have an Oxygen Roadmap that seeks to fight against Harmonia, Hyposmia and now COVID-19.

“While we all continue to face unprecedented challenges as a result of COVID-19, I will like to laud Nigeria’s efforts in taking early action to combat and ameliorate this spread,” she said.

 

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos16,0742,75113,128195
FCT4,5253,1721,30746
Oyo2,8901,4361,42331
Edo2,3991782,121100
Rivers1,9721961,72155
Kano1,6432761,31354
Kaduna1,6282071,40912
Delta1,6131391,43044
Plateau1,58489966223
Ogun1,4972101,26324
Ondo1,32452976728
Enugu91439550019
Ebonyi8886979326
Kwara88231154922
Katsina74626545724
Borno6907857636
Abia6631415175
Osun65229834113
Gombe6355056223
Bauchi5783453014
Imo48531416110
Benue4302821399
Nasarawa3711402238
Bayelsa3461431121
Jigawa322330811
Akwa Ibom235301978
Niger2264916512
Ekiti193112792
Adamawa185839012
Anambra1561911918
Sokoto154013816
Kebbi900828
Taraba7819554
Zamfara771715
Cross River7323428
Yobe672578
Kogi5032


More on Headlines

Joe Biden Announces Kamala Harris As Running Mate

What Buhari, Governors, Others Discussed At Security Meeting

Russia Claims First COVID-19 Vaccine As Global Cases Top 20 Million

COVID-19: US Hands Over 200 Ventilators To Nigeria

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV