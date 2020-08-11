Advertisement

PHOTOS: Buhari Meets With NGF Security Council, Service Chiefs

Channels Television  
Updated August 11, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Service Chiefs on August 11, 2020

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with members of the Nigeria Governors Forum Security Council and Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. 

The meeting which took place at the Council Chambers had in attendance, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser (NSA) Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), the Chief of Staff to the President Prof Ibrahim Gambari and Heads of other security agencies.



