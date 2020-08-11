Presidential Appointment: DSS Arrests Man Who Attempted $50,000 Fraud

The Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested a suspect for attempting to defraud his victim of $50,000 to secure a presidential appointment.

DSS Public Relations Officer, Dr Peter Afunaya, paraded the suspect on Tuesday at a press briefing in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He identified the suspect as Mohammed Momoh, a 42-year-old indigene of Kogi State in Nigeria’s north-central region.

Afunaya explained that Mohammed was caught while trying to obtain the sum from his victim whom he promised to assist in securing an appointment as a Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari.

He warned Nigerians desirous of political appointments to beware of fraudsters who harvest information with the sole aim of defrauding unsuspecting victims.

The DSS spokesman also appealed to Nigerians to always report the activities of fraudsters to security agencies in order to stem the tide of name dropping, impersonation, and obtaining by tricks.