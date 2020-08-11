We Will Continue To Pursue Peace, Even In Face Of Provocation – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, says his administration remains committed to ensuring peace in the state despite the politically charged atmosphere.

He stated this on Tuesday when he visited the Egiegbai II of Ekperi Kingdom, His Royal Highness Deke Kanoba, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

Governor Obaseki was at the traditional ruler’s palace to seek the monarch’s prayers and support ahead of the September 19, 2020 governorship election.

“I will continue to do everything within my powers, even in the face of provocation from the opposition, to ensure that our dear state is peaceful.

“No business can thrive in a state where there is no peace. As a government, we are determined to explore all means possible to grow our economy,” he told his host.

The governor added, “I understand that there is also no place or business that can boom without constant electricity. We need electricity for our businesses such as fish farm which is a major source of income for the people of Ekperi.

“It’s our interest to construct roads and other infrastructures for our people. We have had some challenges with the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).”

According to Governor Obaseki, the state government is very concerned about providing a constant electricity supply to the people.

He was accompanied to the palace by the state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, and some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his remarks, the Egiegbai II of Ekperi Kingdom said that his palace does not get involved in partisan politics, stressing that his interest was in good governance.

He also called for peaceful rallies among political parties and urged the security agencies to ensure a peaceful electioneering process.

The traditional ruler specifically pleaded with Governor Obaseki to look into the activities of BEDC in his area.

He, however, thanked the governor for the construction of the roads in Ogbago and Osomhegbe communities.