EFCC Probes Two Lebanese In Possession Of $890,000

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the probe of two Lebanese who were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Customs Service for attempting to smuggle $890,000 out of the country.

The suspects Dina Jihad Khali and Chamseddine Waell Mohmmed, were trying to smuggle the money through the Port Harcourt International Airport.

In a statement by the EFCC’s Head, Media, and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the suspects were arrested on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, and handed over to the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the commission for further investigation.

Speaking while handing over the two suspects, A.B Mohammed Olayinka, Customs Area Controller, disclosed that Khali with Passport

Number LR152975 (Republic of Lebanon) was arrested with $670,000USD (Six Hundred and Seventy Thousand Dollars ) while Mohammed with Passport Number LR0356598 (Republic of Lebanon) had $220,000USD (Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars).

“They were both arrested while trying to board a flight to Lebanon”.

He further stated that the money recovered from the suspects, which they failed to declare to Customs, has been deposited with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Rivers State Branch, for safekeeping.

Principal Detective Superintendent Macaulay Olayinka, who received the suspects on behalf of the Zonal Head, thanked officers of the Customs Area Command for the synergy that exist between the Command and the EFCC.

He assured that investigation will commence in earnest, adding that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is

concluded.