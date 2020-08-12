‘I Shall Continue To Offer My Shoulders For You To Climb,’ Atiku Tells Nigerian Youths

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has assured Nigerian youths of his commitment to supporting them at all times.

Atiku gave the assurance on Wednesday in a message to mark the 21st anniversary of the International Youth Day (IYD).

“I shall stay the course and continue to offer my shoulders for you all to climb because as youths, you are Leaders of Today,” he said.

The former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hailed Nigerian youths for their doggedness and drive towards a better nation, saying this year’s theme, “Youth Engagement for Global Action,” captures how important young people are in the scheme of things.

“I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater Nigeria,” Atiku added.

“This global picture, which has been on my mind, informed my decision of 40% youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential campaign; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great Nation.”

He explained that with the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, youths have a huge responsibility in fighting the disease as the future of humanity rests on their shoulders.

“Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youths, as vigour is required to wear out this plague,” the former vice president explained.

“The vigour and spirit that you embody as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post-COVID19.”

Young women & men worldwide are raising their voices to demand a better future. When provided with opp. to reach their full potential, they can be a driving force for #SDGs.#Volunteering allows youth to address 🌍's most pressing issues & bring about positive change!#YouthDay pic.twitter.com/uPvmpTDWDe — UN Volunteers (@UNVolunteers) August 12, 2020

As future leaders, Atiku called on young people to preach and embrace peace, show patriotism, shun nepotism and promote competence.

“Only then can we truly have the Nigeria of our dream,” he said.

According to the United Nations (UN), the 2020 International Youth Day theme is to buttress the “ways in which the engagement of young people at the local, national and global levels is enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced.”