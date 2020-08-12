N-TYZE Entertainment Files N10m Suit Against Humblesmith

The Managing Director of a record label, N-TYZE Entertainment, Ovie Williams has filed an N10m suit against Afropop singer, Ekenedilichukwu Ijemba popularly known as Humblesmith.

In the suit filed in the High Court of Ogun, Abeokuta Division, Ovie accused the “Osinachi crooner” of contract breach, assault and intimidation over a passport “theft” claim.

According to the suit filed by Mega Solicitors, counsel to Ovie, Humblesmith allegedly sent some police officers attached to the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos to harass and intimidate him over the “theft” of the passport which he described as a “purely civil” matter.

Counsel to the record label’s MD said as the artist’s manager, Ovie is by contract to keep the singer’s passport, saying the actions of the police officers was in contravention of Section 214 of the Nigerian Constitution (1999) and the Section 4 of the 2004 Police Act.