Nigeria Confirms 453 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Infections Now 47,743

Nigeria has recorded 453 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 infections in the country to 47,743.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed this on Wednesday night via Twitter.

Giving a breakdown of the figures, the health agency said the new cases were recorded in Lagos, the FCT and 14 other states of the federation.

While Lagos topped the list with 113 cases, the FCT came second with 72 new infections.

Other states with reported cases are Plateau – 59, Enugu – 55, Kaduna – 38, Ondo – 32,

Osun – 26, Ebonyi – 20, Ogun – 9, Delta – 8, Borno – 7, Akwa-Ibom – 6, Oyo – 5 with Bauchi, Kano and Ekiti each having 1 case.

On a positive note, the country has been able to manage 33,943 people who recovered from the virus and have been discharged.

Unfortunately, 956 people have died from COVID-19 in Nigeria.

453 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-113

FCT-72

Plateau-59

Enugu-55

Kaduna-38

Ondo-32

Osun-26

Ebonyi-20

Ogun-9

Delta-8

Borno-7

Akwa Ibom-6

Oyo-5

Bauchi-1

Kano-1

Ekiti-1 47,743 confirmed

33,943 discharged

956 deaths pic.twitter.com/EPmdqvueGt — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 12, 2020

Global Development

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

More than 743,000 dead

The pandemic has killed at least 743,199 people worldwide since surfacing in China late last year, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Wednesday.

At least 20.3 million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 164,545, followed by Brazil with 103,026, Mexico with 53,929, Britain with 46,526 and India with 46,091 fatalities.

Britain’s record recession

Britain’s economy contracts by an unprecedented 20.4 per cent in the period from April to June, far worse than any of its European neighbours.

“It is clear that the UK is in the largest recession on record,” says the Office for National Statistics, which compiles the data.

“Hundreds of thousands of people have already lost their jobs, and sadly in the coming months many more will,” says finance minister Rishi Sunak

New Zealand ponders vote delay

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern weighs delaying New Zealand’s upcoming election as experts investigate whether the virus could have re-entered the country through freight shipments.

Parliament was due to be dissolved to allow the election to take place, but Ardern is holding off the move until Monday to monitor how the crisis evolves.

Scepticism over Russia vaccine

Washington’s health chief expresses scepticism about Russia’s claim of developing the world’s first safe coronavirus vaccine, pointing to the lack of data from initial trials.

Vaccine guinea pig

But Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will be a guinea pig for the controversial vaccine, his spokesman says, as the Southeast Asian nation emerges as a frontrunner for overseas clinical trials.

China reopens to Europeans

Beijing eases entry restrictions for nationals from 36 European countries, months after almost all foreign nationals were forbidden from entering the country.

Italy regions clampdown

Italian regions including Puglia and Campania begin to order new periods of quarantines for people returning from higher-risk European countries including Spain and Greece in a bid to stem new outbreaks.

Brussels masks-up

The wearing of face masks in public is compulsory in the Brussels region, regional authorities announce. Face masks are already required in most closed public spaces for people aged 12 and over but the measure now extends to the 19 municipalities of the Brussels region.

Paris marathon off

This year’s Paris marathon has been cancelled because it is impossible to hold it during the pandemic, organisers say, having previously moved the race from the original date of April 5 to November 15. It joins a long list of elite marathons worldwide to be cancelled this year.

Football turmoil

Four months behind schedule the top European football club tournament the Champions League reaches its quarter-final stage.

Barcelona says one of its players has tested positive but he has not been in contact with the squad travelling to Lisbon for their match against Bayern Munich.

Asia’s upcoming qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and 2023 Asian Cup football have been postponed to next year, officials say, without announcing new dates.