PHOTOS: FEC Honours Late Ex-Ministers Olumide, Sam Momah

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday held a one-minute silence for late ex-Ministers, retired Rear Admiral Olufemi Olumide and retired Maj. Gen. Sam Momah.

Rear Admiral Olumide died at 82 years while Maj. Gen. Momah passed away aged 77.

The 11th FEC virtual meeting was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari and was held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.

During the meeting, President Buhari also approved N8.49billion for the procurement of test kits by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Channels Television learned the sum is meant for the procurement of 12 items in various quantities for the testing of COVID-19 in the country.

This comes after the Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, presented a memo on behalf of the centre at the Council chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Below are photos from the virtual FEC meeting: