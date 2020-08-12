Advertisement

World Cup Winner Matuidi Leaves Juventus

Updated August 12, 2020
(FILES) French world champion Blaise Matuidi on August 12, 2020 ended his contract with Juventus Turin by mutual agreement. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

 

 

France’s World Cup-winning midfielder Blaise Matuidi is leaving Juventus by mutual consent after three years, the Italian champions announced on Wednesday.

Matuidi, 33, joined the Turin giants from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and had one year left on his contract.

It is reported he is set to move to the United States to join David Beckham’s Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

“Blaise Matuidi and Juventus say goodbye with the consensual termination of the player’s contract,” Juventus said in a statement.

“With our colours on his back, he fought and played his heart out in every single game; placing constant pressure on the opponents, tearing apart the run of play and ever so eloquently relaunching the ball into action.”

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 07, 2019 Juventus’ French midfielder Blaise Matuidi eyes the ball during the Italian Serie A football match lazio Rome vs Juventus Turin on December 7, 2019 at the Olympic stadium in Rome. – French world champion Blaise Matuidi on August 12, 2020 ended his contract with Juventus Turin by mutual agreement. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

 

Matudi, who played in the 2018 World Cup final when France beat Croatia 4-2, won three Serie A titles, one Italian Cup and the Italian Super Cup at Juventus.

He also won four Ligue 1 titles during six years at PSG, having previously played for French clubs Troyes and Saint Etienne.

Matuidi played 98 games for Juventus in Serie A and 133 times in all competitions, second only to Argentine forward Paulo Dybala (134).

He helped Juventus win a ninth Serie A title in a row this season.

But the club’s failure to advance past the Champions League last 16 led to the sacking of coach Maurizio Sarri after a single season. He has been replaced by former Juventus and Italy star Andrea Pirlo.

 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 21, 2019 Juventus’ French midfielder Blaise Matuidi controls the ball during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Verona on September 21, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. – French world champion Blaise Matuidi on August 12, 2020 ended his contract with Juventus Turin by mutual agreement. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

 

“To have been a member of the Juventus family is a dream come true, an honour,” Matuidi wrote on Instagram.

“I discovered an incredible institution, teammates who have become more than that.

“I will always remain your number 1 fan, or rather number 14. Thank you Juventus, a very real thank you.”

 

 

-AFP



