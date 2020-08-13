175 Nigerians Stranded In Uganda Return Home

One hundred and seventy-five Nigerians stranded in Uganda have returned home on Thursday.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed this in a tweet on its official handle.

According to the agency, the returnees arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja around 1 pm, Nigerian time.

“They all tested negative to COVID-19 and will proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by NCDC and PTF on COVID-19,” NIDCOM said.

EVACUATION UPDATE: 175 Stranded Nigerians arrive Nnamdi Azikiwe Int’l Airport, Abuja at about 1305HRS from Uganda, today Thursday 13th of August, 2020 via Galistair.

NIDCOM had earlier announced the arrival of ninety-four Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon after the video of the girls recently went viral on social media.

The agency said the ladies who arrived at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos will undergo a 14-day self-isolation in line with the guidelines of the Federal Government on COVID-19.

Quest For Greener Pastures

On August 1, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said about 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon.

The agency’s Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli confirmed the figure, saying many Nigerians are being trafficked into the country with the promise of good, well-paid jobs.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic halted travels across the world, several nations have been evacuating their nationals stranded in other countries.

Nigeria had also joined the long list of countries evacuating its citizens stranded in other nations.

On Wednesday, two hundred and ninety-two Nigerians returned from the United Arab Emirates, taking the number of evacuees from the Arab nation to 2,933.

This came a few days after 327 Nigerians returned to the West African country from the United Kingdom.

As at June 2020, the Federal Government said it had spent N169 million on the evacuation of Nigerians from overseas.