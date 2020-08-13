94 Nigerian Girls Stranded In Lebanon Return Home

Ninety-four Nigerian ladies stranded in Lebanon have returned home on Wednesday evening following the intervention of the Federal Government.

The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) disclosed the arrival of the ladies on its official Twitter handle.

A video of the girls, numbering 150, crying for help, had recently gone viral on social media, prompting the Nigerian government to move in.

According to NIDCOM, the ladies who arrived at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos will undergo a 14-day self-isolation in line with the guidelines of the Federal Government on COVID-19.

In a video posted by the Chairman of NIDCOM, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the returnees could be seen singing and thanking the Federal Government for repatriating them.

EVACUATION UPDATE: 94 out of 150 Stranded Nigeria Girls arrive Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos from Lebanon today Wednesday, 12th of August, 2020. They have all proceeded on a 14 day SELF ISOLATION as madanted by @NCDCgov and PTF on #Covid_19.

In the viral video, the ladies were clustered in a room, seated in a tight circle, their backs against the wall.

Some stood and one of them could be seen fanning herself.

They all wore face masks or covered their faces as a voice boomed in the background. “Good morning our government,” the voice started. “Please, we are pleading with you, we are stranded . . . we want to come home.”

Quest For Greener Pastures

On August 1, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) said about 5,000 Nigerians are stranded in Lebanon,

The agency’s Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli confirmed the figure, saying many Nigerians are being trafficked into the country with the promise of good, well-paid jobs.

While confirming the viral video of the ladies, she said “When these ones are airlifted, another batch will cry for help.”