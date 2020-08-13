Advertisement

Alleged Corruption: Court Adjourns Trial Of Adoke, Abubakar

Channels Television  
Updated August 13, 2020
A file photo former AGF, Mr Mohammed Adoke. Channels TV/ Sodiq Adelakun.

 

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday adjourned the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, and an Abuja-based businessman, Aliyu Abubakar.

The court fixed September 7, 8, 9, 10, and 11 as new dates for hearing the case.

The trial, which is being presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, was adjourned after the prosecution opened its case by calling two witnesses, according to a Channels Television correspondent.

Mr Adoke and Mr Abubakar, on August 4, were re-arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a 14-count amended charge bordering on alleged money laundering and corruption.

At a previous sitting on August 11, the prosecutor, Bala Sanga, had presented a witness but failed to serve the defendants with the proof of evidence and statement before approaching the court.

Mr Adoke has pleaded ‘not guilty ‘to the charges levelled against him.



