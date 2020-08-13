FG Worried About Resurgence Of COVID-19 Infection Among Health Workers

The Federal Government says it is worried about the resurgence of coronavirus (COVID-19) infection among healthcare workers in the country.

The Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, stated this on Thursday at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He outlined some of the steps taken by the government in reducing the rate of infection among healthcare workers.

Mamora revealed that part of the actions included training and retraining of health workers on how to prevent and control COVID-19 infection.

He added that the government has concluded the training of 594 healthcare workers from various private and public facilities in Abia State on infection prevention and control.

According to the minister, the government is currently investigating healthcare-associated infection in a health facility in Kaduna State.

He said lessons learned from the investigation would be used to improve service delivery and urged the healthcare workers not to drop their guards.

Mamora also asked them to use their Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) appropriately and judiciously.

Read the full text of the minister’s remarks at the briefing below: