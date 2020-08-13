Why We Demolished Shanties, Kiosks In Agege – Lagos Govt.

The Lagos State government on Wednesday demolished over 150 shanties, kiosks, and shop extensions around Arewa Community Central Mosque, popularly called Masalashi Allhaja, in the Agege area.

Defending the exercise, Chairman of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Enforcement Unit Taskforce, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, described the shanties as illegal and an environmental “eyesore”.

Egbeyemi, in a statement, said relevant stakeholders, including Alhaji Musa Muhammad Dogon Kadai, the Sarki of Agege, were notified before the demolition was carried out.

“The Mosque had been sealed for over four months due to the attack on officials of the Lagos State COVID-19 Taskforce by some worshippers while enforcing the lockdown directives by the State and Federal Government,” Egbeyemi said.

“The area has since become eyesore and security threat to residents including members of the public as the entire area including the surroundings of the mosque had been occupied by miscreants and illegal traders,” he added.