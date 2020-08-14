APC-Led Govt Has Failed Nigerians – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike says the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government has failed Nigeria.

Wike disclosed this on Thursday while receiving the newly inaugurated Executive Council members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

While charging the PDP members to focus on governance rather than playing politics, he said the move is necessary to demonstrate a commitment to the people.

According to him, the ruling APC has failed to deliver on its electoral promises, adding that Nigerians are hoping on the PDP.

“APC has failed Nigeria. Nigeria is hoping on PDP. There is nothing anybody can talk about again. This is no more time for politics.

“You have promised and you have failed, nothing to try you again. We have tried APC and it has not worked.

“Nigerians have realised that it is better they stay with PDP that has the future, that has the interest of Nigeria than the party that gives excuse every day.

“We are tired. You know there is a problem with Nigeria and you make promises that if you vote for me, I will do this. Now they have voted for you, yet you cannot solve the problem. The party cannot solve any problem,” he said.

Speaking further, the governor charged the party exco members to respect COVID-19 safety protocols.

He also asked them to run an inclusive party for all in order to maintain victory in future polls in the country.