Gas Explosion Kills One, Injures Three In Imo State

One person has been feared dead with three persons critically injured after a truck conveying liquefied petroleum gas exploded at a filling station in Irete community along the Owerri-Onitsha Expressway in Owerri-West Local Government Area of Imo state.

The Imo State Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Evans Ugoh, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

According to him, the truck after discharging its content at the filling station was about reversing and manoeuvring its way out of the premises when it was hit by a J5 commercial bus conveying pineapples on top speed coming from the Onitsha end lost control and ram into the truck, leading to a heavy explosion.

Mr Ugoh confirmed that one of the occupants of the J5 commercial bus died on the spot while 3 other persons who sustained fatal injuries were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

He said, however, officials of the Imo State Fire Service, Red Cross, Civil Defence, the Nigerian Police and NEMA officials were all on the ground for rescue operations.