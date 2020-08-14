I Came To ‘Win Trophies:’ Willian Explains Why He Joined Arsenal

Brazil star, Willian has said Arsenal is a big club and he has come to help the team win trophies.

Willian, 32, on Friday, joined the North London side on a three-year deal after his contract expired with Chelsea.

He said Arsenal is a big team and deserve to win trophies, pledging to give his best to the club on the pitch.

“I come to try to win trophies because this club deserves to win again, and I think you have to do the best as possible to win every game,” he told Arsenal’s website.

“I always train hard and go on the pitch giving 100 per cent to help this team to win games and to win titles as well.”

He joins Arsenal on a free transfer with Chelsea unwilling to offer the multi-year contract he desired and is reportedly set to earn £200,000 ($261,000) a week.

The 2012 Champions League winner said Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta is having a “new project” with the Gunners which he wants to be a part of.

Arteta himself believes Willian’s experience will make a “difference” for the 2003/2004 Premier League winners.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bringing the club where it belongs,” the Spaniard explained, saying he is impressed with the talks he had with the player.

Arsenal’s technical director, Edu described his compatriot as a player with a “lot of fantastic attributes” and said he has known Willian “very well, since a long time ago” from working together with the Brazilian national team.

Willian was on the bench earlier this month when Arsenal defeated the Blues 2-1 to win their 14th FA Cup.

He won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Europa League in his seven years stint with the Blues.