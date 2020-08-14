JSS 3 Students In Kaduna To Resume Next Week

The Kaduna State government has announced the resumption of classes for Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students in the state.

In a statement on Friday, the Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Education, Phoebe Yayi, revealed that the government has approved Sunday and Monday next week as the resumption dates for the students.

She explained that the decision was taken to allow the students prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) scheduled to commence on August 24.

The government also directed all school principals to make arrangements to receive the JSS3 boarding students on Sunday, and the day students on Monday, in line with the COVID-19 regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“All administrators of public and private schools are to note that, the one-week period starting from Sunday, 16th August, is to allow them to make necessary preparations to accommodate the JSS 3 students in line with the COVID-19 guidelines in place as it were in the case of the SS3 students.

“Proprietors of private schools are expected to comply accordingly through the Kaduna State Schools Quality Assurance Authority and are advised to ensure proper arrangements for safe transportation of their students to and from schools,” the statement said.

Yayi assured residents of the state that the government would continue the e-learning education programme via Google classrooms, radio and television stations, as well as other online applications until full normalcy was returned to the academic environment.

She commended all partners in the education sector, non-governmental organisations, Parents Teachers Associations (PTA), proprietors of private schools, old students’ associations, and the media, among others for their continued support and understanding.

In compliance with the advice by the Federal Ministry of Education on the reopening of schools for exit classes, the Kaduna State government permitted the students to resume on August 10.

This was to enable the students prepare for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) slated for August 17.

The examination is administered by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).