Nigeria Records 329 New COVID-19 Cases, Seven More Deaths

Nigeria on Friday recorded 329 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

The health agency also reported seven additional deaths to take the country’s toll from the virus to 973.

At least 35,998 persons have recovered from the disease as confirmed cases, since the country started reporting in February, stood at 48,445.

In characteristic fashion, Lagos reported the highest number of new cases among the states on Friday with 113 fresh infections; Kaduna emerged second with 49 and the FCT recorded 33 new cases.

Other states with new cases include: Plateau-24, Kano-16, Edo-15, Ogun-14, Delta-13, Osun-10, Oyo-8, Ekiti-6, Bayelsa-6, Akwa Ibom-5, Borno-4, Enugu-4, Ebonyi-3, Rivers-2, Bauchi-1, Nasarawa-1, Gombe-1, and Niger-1.

A Global Outlook

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 754,649 people worldwide since it emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP on Friday.

At least 20,962,510 cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories. Of these, at least 12,789,500 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.

On Thursday, 9,933 new deaths and 291,893 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on the latest reports, the countries with the newest deaths were Brazil with 1,262 and the United States 1,120.

Peru reported 3,935 deaths after a sharp upward revision to its figures but most of these did not occur in the 24-hour period.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 167,253 deaths from 5,254,878 cases. At least 1,774,648 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 105,463 deaths from 3,224,463 cases, Mexico with 55,293 deaths from 505,751 cases, and India with 48,040 deaths from 2,461,190 cases.

The United Kingdom stood at 41,347 deaths from 313,798 cases after a sharp downward revision of 5,429 in its death toll.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Peru 78, Spain 61, the United Kingdom 61, and Italy 58.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 85,786 cases, including 4,634 deaths, and 79,462 recoveries.

Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 235,152 deaths from 5,929,075 cases, Europe 209,561 deaths from 3,459,589 infections, the United States and Canada 176,303 deaths from 5,375,906 cases, Asia 77,067 deaths from 3,789,725 cases, Middle East 31,479 deaths from 1,296,500 cases, Africa 24,679 deaths from 1,086,549 cases, and Oceania 408 deaths from 25,172 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly with the previous day’s tallies.