NJC Recommends Appointment Of 22 Judges For Supreme Court, Others
The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended the appointment of 22 judges for the Supreme Court and other courts of the federation.
In a statement on Friday, NJC’s Director of Information, Soji Oye, explained that the decision to recommend the appointment of the judges was taken at the second virtual meeting of the Council which held on August 11 and 12 respectively.
The meeting was chaired by the NJC Chairman and Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.
A breakdown of the figure indicates that four of the judges are recommended as Supreme Court Justices, three Heads of Court, 11 judges for State High Courts, and four Kadis of the Sharia Court of Appeal.
NJC recommended the judges to President Muhammadu Buhari and governors of the respective states for the appointments.
Read the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
13th August 2020
NJC recommends appointment of four (4) Justices, Supreme Court of Nigeria, three (3) Heads of Court, eleven (11) Judges for State High Courts and four (4) Kadis, of Sharia Court of Appeal
The National Judicial Council under the Chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Honourable Dr. Justice I. T. Muhammad CFR, at its 2nd Virtual Meeting held on 11th and 12th August, 2020, considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and resolved to recommend the under-listed names of twenty-two (22) successful candidates to President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, and their respective State Governors for appointment as Justices of Supreme Court of Nigeria, Heads of Court and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.
They are as follows:
- APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) JUSTICES, SUPREME COURT OF NIGERIA
- i) Justice Tijjani Abubakar
(North-East Zone)
- ii) Justice Mohammed L. Garba
(North-West Zone)
iii) Hon. Justice Abdu Aboki
(North-West Zone)
- iv) Justice Mohammed M. Saulawa
(North-west Zone)
The Supreme Court of Nigeria currently have a total number of 12 Justices including the Hon. The Chief Justice of Nigeria, consisting of two (2) Justices from North Central, one (1) from the North East, one (1) from North West, three (3) from South East, one (1) from the South South and three (3) from the South West.
- APPOINTMENT CHIEF JUDGE, YOBE STATE
- i) Justice Gumna Kashim Kaigama
- APPOINTMENT OF GRAND KADI, SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KATSINA STATE
- i) Kadi Muhammed Abubakar
- APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, IMO STATE
- i) Justice Mathew Emeka Njoku
- APPOINTMENT OF SIX (6) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, KANO STATE
- i) Jamilu Shehu Suleiman
- ii) Maryam Ahmen Sabo
iii) Sanusi Ado Ma’aji
- iv) Abdu Maiwada Abubakar
- v) Zuwaira Yusuf
- vi) Hafsat Yahaya Sani
- APPOINTMENT OF TWO (2) JUDGES, HIGH COURT OF JUSTICE, TARABA STATE
- i) Clara Jummai Kataps
- ii) Kazera Blessing Kodiya
- APPOINTMENT OF FOUR (4) KADIS SHARIA COURT OF APPEAL, KADUNA STATE
- i) Muhammad Aminu Danjuma
- ii) Mustapha Umar
iii) Muhammad Tukur Rashid
- iv) Muhammad Nasir Sidi
- APPOINTMENT OF THREE (3) JUDGES, CUSTOMARY COURT OF APPEAL, DELTA STATE
- i) Gabriel Nkeiruka Dele Okafor
- ii) Grace Abanre Ibiye
iii) Jessica Susan Gberevbie
All recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR and their respective State Governors and confirmation by the National Assembly and the respective State House of Assemblies.
Soji Oye, Esq
Director, Information