Advertisement

Police Arrest Man Who Imprisoned Son For Seven Years

Channels Television  
Updated August 14, 2020
Ahmed Aminu, 30, was alleged locked up by his father, Aminu Farawa (R) for seven years.
Ahmed Aminu, 30, was alleged locked up by his father, Aminu Farawa (R) for seven years.

 

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Aminu Farawa for locking up his 30-year-old son, Ahmed Aminu, inside his car garage for seven years.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, the victim has been rescued and admitted at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for proper treatment.

According to Mr Aminu, he had had his son locked up for three years after suspecting him of drug abuse.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani has ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

 



More on Crime Watch

Gunmen Kill Bauchi Lawmaker, Abduct Wives And One-Year-Old Daughter

Gunmen Attack Niger Village, Kill 14 People

Police Arraign Two Brothers Over Arotile’s Death

EFCC Probes Two Lebanese In Possession Of $890,000

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV