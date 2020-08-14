Police Arrest Man Who Imprisoned Son For Seven Years

The Kano State Police Command has arrested one Aminu Farawa for locking up his 30-year-old son, Ahmed Aminu, inside his car garage for seven years.

According to a statement released on Friday by the Command spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna, the victim has been rescued and admitted at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital in Kano for proper treatment.

According to Mr Aminu, he had had his son locked up for three years after suspecting him of drug abuse.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani has ordered the case transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.